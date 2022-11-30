EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many people started decorating for the holidays after Thanksgiving, but the weather on Wednesday put a bit of a damper on those efforts.

Some of those people were seen working to secure or take down their decorations with the forecast calling for heavy rain and strong wind gusts in the afternoon and evening.

12 News Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca said the stormy weather is expected to stick around until around 9 p.m. Wednesday, but a Wind Advisory remains in effect until 1 a.m. Thursday.

“I’m here because I have a blow-up setup here and Tony Petrarca said we’re going to have high winds and torrential rains, so I have to let them down, otherwise they’ll be all over the neighborhood,” Joseph DePasquale of Cranston told 12 News. “I have an awful lot of money invested here and I don’t want to lose them.”

Tune in to 12 News Now for Tony’s live forecast.

In addition to decorations getting blown around, the conditions could cause some power outages and isolated wind damage.

As of 5:30 p.m., our Power Outage Database shows more than 1,800 Rhode Island Energy customers were without power, while National Grid had about 3,600 outages in Massachusetts.

The Exeter EMA tweeted there was a reported transformer fire in the area of Ten Rod Road.

The Flight Tracker shows several delays at T.F. Green Airport, but it’s unclear if those are due to the weather.

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority said it’s monitoring the weather conditions and will restrict travel on bridges if needed.