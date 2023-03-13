EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A coastal storm is making its way into Southern New England and will likely impact your day on Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca says light showers this afternoon will give way to widespread heavy rain tonight, along with increasing winds. The rain will change to snow by mid-day Tuesday and begin accumulating, mainly north and west of Providence. Travel will become difficult by Tuesday evening as more areas see snowfall.

Tune in to 12 News Now for live team coverage, including Tony’s full forecast and a look at the preparations being made for the storm.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northwestern Rhode Island, while the rest of our area is under a Winter Storm Watch. A High Wind Warning was also issued for the eastern Massachusetts coast with gusts up to 50-65 mph possible. Inland, there could be gusts of up to 35-50 mph.

Parking bans have been issued for a handful of communities including Smithfield, Lincoln and North Providence. No school impacts have been announced so far.

With the potential for accumulating snow, localized street flooding and strong winds, drivers are urged to take it slow and give themselves some extra travel time.

The Rhode Island DMV announced that all road tests at the Cranston branch have been canceled for Tuesday, as well as Wednesday morning.

The storm could also affect air travel. Check our Flight Tracker for updates at T.F. Green and Logan airports.

The heavy, wet snow will cling to trees and power lines, which combined with gusty winds could cause some power outages.

Stay with 12 News for updates throughout this storm, both on air and online.