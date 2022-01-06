StormBeat: Preparations underway ahead of anticipated snowstorm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A winter storm is expected to bring moderate snowfall to Southern New England early Friday morning.

Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello says the latest data calls for 4-8 inches of accumulations for our area.

Stay with 12 News and WPRI.com for in-depth coverage throughout the storm. Watch 12 News This Morning for Michelle’s updated forecast and a look at how people are preparing.

A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for all of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

Snow is expected to start after around 2 a.m. on Friday and turn steadier by dawn.

Significant travel impacts are likely during the morning commute as snow may fall at a rate near 1″ per hour for several hours before letting up by early afternoon.

It’s a fast-moving storm, so travel conditions should gradually improve through the late afternoon and evening.

Everyone is busy getting ready for the first big snow of the season including the Rhode Island Department of Transportation and local stores.

“We’re prepared with about 70,000 tons of salt. To treat the roads, we have about 150 of our own trucks in good working condition with drivers and we got about 320 private vendors signed up for our workforce during the snowstorm. Usually, we use about 225 in an average snowstorm, so we are in good shape,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said.

Hardware stores say customers have already been coming in to buy shovels, salt, and scrapers. Despite the ongoing supply chain issues, shop owners say they haven’t had any issues stocking their shelves.

“We prebook, get it shipped before the season and then we store it,” Owner of Tessier’s Home Brew and Hardware Bud Tessier said. “We’ve sold quite a lot of stuff already because people prepare.”

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours conditions »

If you have travel plans for late Wednesday or Thursday, be sure to check our Flight Tracker for updates from T.F. Green Airport.

Be sure to download the Pinpoint Weather App to receive important storm updates on your phone and see the radar and current forecast for your area.