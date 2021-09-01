StormBeat: Poor driving conditions likely overnight into Thursday with downpours, flooding expected

This story will be updated with important information on Ida’s impacts. Be sure to check back for the latest developments.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Driving anywhere in Southern New England will likely became dangerous or even downright impossible in some areas as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move into the area.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 2 p.m. Thursday with the storm expected to bring torrential downpours after 10 p.m. Wednesday and into the morning hours.

After making landfall in the Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, the storm has been making its way north and causing widespread flooding and damage along the way.

WEATHER ALERT: FLASH FLOOD WATCH Tonight thru Thursday morning. Potential for strong thunderstorms and wind too. Important details on 12News starting at 4pm pic.twitter.com/QUIacHeqBn — Tony Petrarca WPRI (@tony_tpetrarca) September 1, 2021

Locally, with at least 2 to 5 inches of rainfall expected overnight, there’s the potential for significant flash flooding to roadways, poor drainage areas and some rivers and streams.

Travel conditions will likely be poor throughout the morning before the rain starts to taper off.

“The real issue for us is water. Heavy, heavy rains in a short amount of time. Water may come over the banks and do some property damage,” said R.I. Emergency Management Agency Director Marc Pappas.

RIEMA has been preparing for this storm’s arrival since it was forming in the Atlantic, according to Pappas. He urged Rhode Islanders to stay safe by not driving or even walking through flooded areas.

“Don’t walk in any ponding that you see. You don’t know what’s under the water, so that can be very dangerous,” he explained. “The other thing we see: don’t try to drive through. So if you come to an intersection or road that appears to be flooded, don’t go through it. It’s that simple.”

Rhode Island State Police also asked people to only go out if absolutely necessary and offered the following tips:

Drive with your headlights on and make sure to have your wipers going.

Drive with caution. Give your self extra time to get to your destination.

The biggest concern through this event is hydroplaning. Therefore, do not speed.

Leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Patrols are standard for now, but if anything significant happens, state police will respond as needed.

In addition to impacting road travel, the stormy conditions may also cause delays and cancelations at T.F. Green Airport.

While flooding is the biggest concern with this storm, power outages are also possible. National Grid told 12 News they have plans in place and crews on standby to respond to any outages. Their biggest concern is that the already saturated ground combined with several more inches of rain and gusty winds could uproot trees and take down power lines.

12 News will have live coverage, including the most recent forecast and real-time traffic updates, starting at 4:30 a.m. on WPRI 12. You can also stream the newscast live right here on WPRI.com.