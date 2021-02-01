StormBeat: Cleanup underway; slushy roadways making for slippery travel

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Drivers across Southern New England are urged to use caution Tuesday morning after a nor’easter left behind a slushy mess.

Plow drivers worked through the night to clear the roadways and parking lots of heavy, wet snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. for northern and western Rhode Island with light snow showers and freezing drizzle possible.

While some schools were delayed on Tuesday, most decided to shift to remote learning.

Parking bans are still in effect in many cities and towns including Cranston, Pawtucket, East Providence and Coventry.

Parts of our area saw as much as a foot of accumulations, while others saw just a few inches.

Richmond reaches 1 foot! West Greenwich and Foster are coming close too…both around 11" pic.twitter.com/OPMOxwCUSU — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) February 2, 2021

Rhode Island State Police said as of around 7 p.m. Monday, troopers had responded to 18 crashes with no serious injuries and assisted another 29 drivers.

State police also stopped 44 tractor-trailers that were on the roadways, in violation of the ban that was issued in several Northeastern states.

The storm also affected air travel, with a number of flights canceled at T.F. Green Airport, according to our Flight Tracker tool.

Here’s what the Pinpoint Weather Team expects in terms of accumulations by Tuesday morning:

8-12″ north and west of I-295 in Rhode Island into Massachusetts including Woonsocket, Burrillville, Foster, Glocester, Smithfield, North Attleboro.

north and west of I-295 in Rhode Island into Massachusetts including Woonsocket, Burrillville, Foster, Glocester, Smithfield, North Attleboro. 4-8″ across most of the rest of the area including Providence, Cranston, Warwick, East Providence, Pawtucket, Westerly and Newport.

across most of the rest of the area including Providence, Cranston, Warwick, East Providence, Pawtucket, Westerly and Newport. 2-4″ along the south coast of Massachusetts including New Bedford and Westport.

along the south coast of Massachusetts including New Bedford and Westport. Coating to 1″ on the Cape and Islands where sleet and rain is also expected.

The combination of heavy, wet snow and gusty winds led to some power outages overnight, especially in southern and western Rhode Island. As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, there were 837 National Grid customers in the dark in Rhode Island and another 3,278 in Massachusetts, however, there were minimal outages in Bristol County.

The blustery winds are expected to stick around on Tuesday, with gusts of 30-40 mph possible.

The Rhode Island DMV branches in Middletown, Wakefield and Woonsocket were closed Monday. The agency also canceled all road tests for both Monday and Tuesday and said it will contact people with appointments to reschedule.

When I first got to the Lincoln Mall these snow banks were no higher than my hip. Seven hours later, it’s a very different story. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/qDgvKuE2Ot — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) February 2, 2021

All state-operated coronavirus testing sites were closed Monday in Rhode Island, according to the R.I. Department of Health, and all COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the state’s regional clinics were canceled.

Both indoor and outdoor testing sites will resume normal operations Tuesday. Anyone who had an appointment does not need to reschedule and can go any time to the same testing site with a screenshot or print of their confirmation notice.

