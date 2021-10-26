StormBeat: Power outages expected as nor’easter moves through

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Southern New England is buckling down for its first nor’easter of the season.

The storm is expected to arrive early Tuesday and last through Wednesday morning.

A High Wind Warning will kick in around 6 p.m. Tuesday and last until 2 p.m. Wednesday for southern Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

Here's the latest on the peak wind gusts we're expecting. The sAtrongest winds will be from this evening through Wednesday morning. Prepare for scattered power outages and wind damage. #RIwx #MAwx #WPRIweather pic.twitter.com/CjzqULUH6n — Michelle Muscatello (@michmuscatello) October 26, 2021

During that time, wind gusts are expected to surpass 60 mph in those areas. The rest of Rhode Island will be in a Wind Advisory, with wind gusts peaking around 45-50 mph.

A Flood Watch has also been issued for Rhode Island, Connecticut and most of southeastern Massachusetts, with anywhere between 2 and 4 inches of rain expected.

Since the majority of the trees across the region have yet to shed their leaves, they’re more likely to become top heavy and topple over, potentially bringing utility poles and wires down with them.

National Grid spokesperson Ted Kresse said Monday the utility is preparing to restore any and all power outages that occur throughout the storm.

“We’ve seen a lot of these late October and November storms the last few years,” Kresse said. “We’re always staying on our toes and always preparing for them.”

Eversource tells 12 News the utility is also prepared to respond to power outages over the next couple of days.