PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A storm with strong winds and heavy rain is expected hit Southern New England Sunday night, into Monday morning.

Rhode Island Energy said they will have over 1,600 employees personnel to respond to the storm, including power line, tree removal and call center staff.

A flood watch remains in effect for Providence, Kent, and northern Bristol counties where 2-4 inches of rain are possible.

Wind gusts could top between 60-65 MPH.

Power Outages

With some power outages expected, Rhode Island Energy said hundreds of line and forestry workers to help with restoring power to residents.

If you experience an outage, report it to your utility provider:

Travel Impacts

The Monday morning commute could also be affected as this storm comes just days after the Rhode Island DOT opened the “bypass lanes” on I-195 West on the Washington Bridge.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Block Island Ferry has not canceled any of its scheduled trips.

TF Green Airport has only reported a handful of delays, and no flights have been canceled.

