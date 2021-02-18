Slippery travel possible as on-and-off snowfall continues through Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Travel will likely become difficult at times as another round of wintry weather impacts Southern New England.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our area with light to moderate snowfall expected to continue on and off through Friday evening. Some sleet could mix in at times.

The forecast calls for 3-6″ of accumulations across our area over the 30- to 36-hour period. Some areas have already picked up a few inches, while little accumulations have been seen so far in and around Providence.

Tune into 12 News Now for a live look at the conditions and Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca’s latest forecast, or stream it live right here on WPRI.com.

Many cities and towns have issued parking bans.

Our Flight Tracker shows some delays and cancellations at T. F. Green Airport.

The Rhode Island DMV announced that all road tests scheduled for Friday morning have been canceled. Affected customers will be contacted by DMV staff.

ReportIt! Send us your snow pictures and video »