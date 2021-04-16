Snow causes messy road conditions in parts of RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Give yourself a little extra travel time Friday morning, especially if you live away from the coast.

While some areas are dealing with rain, others as far south as North Kingstown and Westerly have seen snow falling during the morning commute, with as much as 3″ of slushy snow on the grass and car tops in Greene.

In the above video, you can see the snow-covered roads in northern Rhode Island communities like Smithfield, Burrillville and Glocester.

Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello says much of the area will change over to chilly rain or a mix of rain and snow Friday afternoon before it tapers off to lighter showers in the evening.

Foster (Dana Kopec via ReportIt!)

Use caution on the roads this morning, especially here in North Smithfield where they are snow covered! https://t.co/SI5BGel6jI — Melissa Sardelli (@MelissaSardelli) April 16, 2021