LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police responded to six separate crashes on Route 146 South at Route 116 on Saturday night.

A total of twelve cars were involved in those crashes, which happened just minutes apart, according to State Police.

Four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

State Police said snowy and icy conditions contributed to those crashes.

We’re told the Rhode Island DOT was called in to treat the roadway.