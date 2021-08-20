Severe Weather Alert: Hurricane Watch, Storm Surge Watch Issued Ahead of Henri; Direct Hit Possible

Good morning. There is a growing likelihood of Henri making landfall, potentially as a hurricane, in southern New England on Sunday. New this morning Hurricane Watches and Storm Surge Watches have been issued for areas south of Providence. A “Watch means hurricane conditions and storm surge flooding are possible within the next 48 hours.

HENRI: Current Data and Track

We’re keeping a close eye on “Henri”. It is forecasted to strengthen to a hurricane later today or tonight while sharply turning north and heading toward the southeastern New England coast by Sunday. Potential landfall on Sunday ranges from eastern Long Island to Cape Cod. While the storm could still pass out to sea, we have been seeing consistent computer guidance keeping the system to the west leading to a southeast New England landfall.

Nice weather today and into Saturday will be a good opportunity for storm prep.

IMPACTS FROM HENRI

LIKELY IMPACTS:

Dangerous surf

Rip Currents

POTENTIAL IMPACTS:

Damaging Winds

Heavy Rain

Storm Surge Flooding (Astronomical High Tides this Weekend)

At this point, dangerous surf and strong rip currents are likely this weekend, even if the storm stays offshore. The rough surf could start as early as Saturday and linger into Monday.

Stay tuned for updates as Henri moves closer and we continue to get more information.