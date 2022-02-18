****A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect until 9AM. Southwest winds 25-35 mph with gusts 50-65 mph. Isolated wind damage and power outages are possible through early this morning.***

TODAY: Stormy start. Early morning rain and strong wind gusts, then rapid clearing between 8AM and 10AM.

Temperatures in the early morning will peak in the upper 50s, but fall into the upper 30s by afternoon and evening. Southwest wind gusts 50-65mph until 8am, turning to the northwest and gusting 25-35 mph in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, much colder with diminishing winds. Temperatures in the low 30s early, falling to near 20 by dawn

THIS WEEKEND: Cooler Start, Milder for Presidents Day

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a quick passing snow shower or brief, isolated snow squall by mid to late afternoon. Highs upper 30s to near 40. West winds 20-30mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing, cold and dry… lows 15-20.

SUNDAY: Dry and chilly with mostly sunny skies… mid 30s.

MONDAY (Presidents’ Day): Mostly sunny, milder and dry… near 50.