Severe Weather Alert: Snow Already Adding Up, More On The Way

Good morning! The snow has been thumping for a while and the totals are adding up! The WINTER STORM WARNING continues until 1PM.

Here are some numbers as of early this morning.

Westerly, RI: 8.0″
North Providence, RI: 8.0″
West Warwick, RI: 8.0″
Taunton, MA: 6.2″
Freetown, MA: 5.5″
Providence, RI: 6.5″
New Bedford, MA: 4.5″

The snow will continue, heavy at times, so we are not done yet! Some areas, especially along the coast, will mix to sleet or rain.

Poor visibility and wind blown snow are likely, so travel will be dangerous through the morning.

Gusts of 30-40 mph are possible, with 40-50 mph gusts possible from coastal Massachusetts to Cape Cod.

By early afternoon, here is how much snow we are expecting on the ground:

FLASH FREEZE CONCERN

Lingering light to moderate snow/mix will continue through the morning before gradually tapering off in the afternoon and evening. At the same time, temperatures will rapidly drop. Because we will still have snow, slush, or puddles on the roads, there will be a chance of a “flash freeze” near the coast this afternoon to tonight.

