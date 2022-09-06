WEATHER ALERT: A FLOOD WARNING is in effect until 11AM for parts of northern RI and the West Bay, including Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, North Providence, Cumberland, Smithfield, etc. A warning is issued when flooding is occurring or imminent. This area already saw 3″ to 8″ of rainfall on Labor Day and additional heavy rain is leading to street, poor drainage, basement, and some small stream/river flooding this morning. Use caution and never attempt to drive through a flooded roadway: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.

In addition, the entire area remains under a FLOOD WATCH until 5PM today. Rain, some heavy, is expected into this evening leading to some street and river flooding. An additional 1-2″ of rain is likely today, with some isolated higher totals.

Widespread rain, falling heavy at times, continues through most of the day. Leave extra time for the morning commute as some areas of flooding are still possible. An additional 1-2″ of rain is expected with isolated higher totals (Potentially over 3-4″). Cloudy and cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain becoming lighter later this evening and tonight. East winds 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lighter showers lingering…. lows around 60-63. East winds 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Lots of clouds, with a light shower or drizzle possible, mainly in the morning. Overall, a drier day with some peeks of sun in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 70s.