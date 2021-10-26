Severe Weather Alert: Nor’easter to Bring Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds, Power Outages Today, Wednesday

Good morning. We’re tracking a developing nor’easter that will rapidly intensify and slowly track near our coast today into Wednesday. While we will see round of downpours and localized flooding with the storm, we’re most concerned about the risk for damaging wind gusts and power outages late today through early Wednesday. Here’s a look at the forecast PEAK wind gusts.

For this morning’s commute, we’ve been tracking off and on showers, falling briefly heavy, with some lulls at times. Temperatures are mild and will hold in the 50s and 60s during the day.

Rain will fill in this afternoon, falling moderate to heavy, along with increasing wind gusts (especially along the shore).

The nor’easter will continue to intensify and slow off the coast of Nantucket this evening. This is the time when wind speeds start to ramp up, especially along the shore, islands and offshore waters. Isolated power outages are possible, with the risk of wind damage and outages increasing as the evening wears on.

This is a system the National Hurricane Center is monitoring, as well. It has about a 50/50 chance of becoming a Subtropical storm in the next few days. If, so, it would be named Wanda.

The height of the winds are expected late this evening through early Wednesday morning. Winds are expected to be strongest across southeast Massachusetts and the Rhode Island coast, where a “High Wind Warning” is in effect, as some gusts could top 60 mph. Across interior Rhode Island, a “Wind Advisory” is in effect. Power outages are likely, so make preparations now.

Rainfall amounts are expected to range between 2″ and 4″ now thru early Wednesday. In response a “Flood Watch is in effect.

The Wednesday morning commute is expected to be slow, with the risk of damaging winds along with lingering rain. As the day goes on, winds will gradually subside and the rain will taper to lingering pockets of drizzle and mist.