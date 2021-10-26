Severe Weather Alert: Damaging gusts, power outages through this morning

Good morning

Damaging winds and rain have been pounding southeastern New England overnight and early this morning, with power outage numbers rapidly growing. As of 6AM, more than 30,000 outages were reported in RI, but Massachusetts is seeing 10 times that, with more than 300,000 outages.

Strong winds will continue this morning, the worst of it before 8AM, so those outage numbers are expected to climb. Here’s a look at some of the peak wind gusts so far, with hurricane force gusts in eastern MA.

The NWS has a site has an up to date running list of wind gusts and speeds across our region.

The strongest wind gusts will be throughout Southeastern Mass. as well as along the Rhode Island and Connecticut coastlines, but strong damaging wind gusts will be possible further inland.

Power outage potential are the highest in the areas in red through the rest of this morning.

A High Wind Warning continues for areas south and east of Providence. Across interior Rhode Island, a Wind Advisory is in effect.

Damaging winds and whipping rain will continue through the morning commute but in the late morning conditions will start to improve.

As the day goes on, winds will gradually subside and the rain will taper off to lingering pockets of drizzle and mist as the nor’easter moves away from New England. It’s stays windy and damp this afternoon, but gradually diminishing winds are expected towards evening.

-Meteorologists Michelle Muscatello