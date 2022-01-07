Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Snow This Morning; 5-10″ Possible, Isolated Higher Amounts

Good Morning! We are tracking a quick-moving storm system brushing past the coast this morning, leaving behind some heavy snow for Rhode Island, eastern Connecticut, and Southeast Massachusetts.

Here’s a look at snowfall totals as of 7AM.

A WINTER STORM WARNING for all of RI and most of southeastern MA (except Islands) and eastern Connecticut from Now through this afternoon

FORECAST ACCUMULATIONS BY THIS AFTERNOON

Bands of intense snow are allowing the snow to quickly pile up, with most of our area picking up 5-10″ of snow, but parts of eastern CT, northwest RI and the Boston area could see a foot or more of snow!

The heaviest of the snow is expected now through 10 AM before tapering off from west to east late morning through early afternoon. Snowfall rates are topping 1″ per hour at times.



**Heavy snow, poor visibility, and slippery roads will make travel very difficult this morning, followed by gradually improving conditions later this afternoon. **

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours conditions »

The main concern with this system is going to be heavy and quickly accumulating snow. Wind damage and power outages are not a concern.

However, winds will increase from late morning into the afternoon, with north gusts up to 30mph especially near the coast. Those winds will keep wind chills in the low 20s this afternoon.

FRIDAY FORECAST 10:00 AM Snowfall rate beginning to taper off in eastern Connecticut.

FRIDAY FORECAST 2:00 PM Snow ends with gradual clearing from west to east

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

While this system will be impactful, it will be moving out of our area relatively quickly. We expect any lingering lighter snow showers to taper off by 2 o’clock this afternoon, and we’ll even end the day with some breaks of sun.

Look for clear skies, windy, and a drastic cool-down tonight with lows in the ‘teens.