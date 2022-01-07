Severe Weather Alert: High Impact Snowfall Today, 4-8 Inches Expected

Good Morning! We are tracking a quick-moving storm system brushing past the coast this morning, leaving behind some heavy snow for Rhode Island, eastern Connecticut, and Southeast Massachusetts.

A WINTER STORM WARNING for all of RI and most of southeastern MA (except Islands) and eastern Connecticut from Now through this afternoon

FORECAST ACCUMULATIONS BY THIS AFTERNOON

Snow totals of upwards of 5-10 inches could be possible by this afternoon as some stronger bands march across the area.

The snow began to push into northwestern RI as early as 2 am this morning. The heaviest of the snow is expected between 5 AM and 10 AM before tapering off from west to east late morning through early afternoon. During the 5 hour window from 5 am to 10 am, snow may fall at the rate of 1 inch per hour in spots.



**Heavy snow, poor visibility, and slippery roads will make travel very difficult this morning, followed by gradually improving conditions later this afternoon. **

The main concern with this system is going to be heavy and quickly accumulating snow. Wind damage and power outages are less of a concern.

FRIDAY FORECAST 7:00 AM Widespread heavy snow

FRIDAY FORECAST 10:00 AM Snowfall rate beginning to taper off in eastern Connecticut.

FRIDAY FORECAST 2:00 PM Snow ends with gradual clearing from west to east

Overall while this system will be impactful, it will be moving in and then out of our area relatively quickly. Snow showers will be tapering off by 2 o’clock this afternoon and just before sunset, we’ll start to see the cloud coverage break apart and clear out of the region.

Look for clear skies, windy, and a drastic cool-down tonight with lows in the ‘teens.