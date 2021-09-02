Severe Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warning; Isolated Tornado Risk

5AM Storm Update

Good morning. The severe weather threat from last night continues into this morning with a periods of very heavy rain. FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect from now through 8:30am. Rainfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour have been seen across the region. There is also a low to moderate risk for a brief tornado or waterspout through the rest of this morning.

TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7AM

Rainfall amounts of 3″to 6″ have already happened with isolated amounts to 6-7″. Flash flooding of streets, poor drainage areas, rivers and streams is happening and will continue through this morning. Multiple roadways are flooded and travel is not advised. In addition, some basement flooding could occur.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

If your street, your home, your nearby stream/river is prone to flooding in heavy rain events, make sure basement sump pumps are ready and working, storm drains, gutters and downspouts are clear of debris and you have your phone or weather radio nearby for weather alerts.

Some of the heaviest rain is start to push further off to the east but flooding will continue through the rest of this morning. We are also still seeing a small risk for Tornados with a watch through 7 am for areas just along the coast.

Although the heavy rain is beginning to taper off we will still be seeing some flooding concerns, moderate rain and gusty conditions throughout the first half of today.

Ida’s remnants will continue to march further off to the east, with the rain expected to end by mid-day on today. We could even see some sunshine returning. It will stay cool with highs in the low 70s.