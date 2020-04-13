Severe Weather Alert: Damaging Winds, Power Outages Likely Today

Good morning. Charge up devices and make sure you’re ready for scattered to widespread power outages this afternoon and early evening. A strong storm system centered over the Great Lakes will bring damaging winds to our area along with heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for our entire area from 1PM to 10PM Monday. The worst of the winds will hit between 2PM and 6PM, but damaging winds are expected for much of the day.

Southerly winds could gust 50 to 75 mph, leading to tree and power line damage. While damaging winds are possible every, the greatest risk for gusts 70+ mph will be near the coast. If you lose power, you can still watch Eyewitness News live streaming on your phone or tablet.

In addition to the threat of damaging winds, we’re also expecting heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms. As much as 1-2″ of rain is possible, with isolated higher amounts. Localized street and poor drainage flooding is possible and some rivers, including the Pawtuxet and Pawcatuck could come close to flood stage.

Minor flooding is also possible during high tide along and up Narragansett Bay as strong southerly winds push water towards the coast.

Showers and thunderstorm and strong winds will diminish after 8PM with clearing skies overnight…. Lows will drop to 40-45 by dawn tomorrow. Dry skies and mild temperatues are expected on Tuesday