Severe Weather Alert: Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain Likely for Christmas Morning; Power Outages, Flooding Likely

Good morning. Oh how I wish I had better news for the Christmas Day forecast. Unfortunately, we’re still on track for a significant weather threat with the upcoming storm. Winds will likely leave MANY people without power and heavy rain will cause flooding issues.

Ahead of the stormy weather, we sneak in another dry day for any last minute Christmas Eve errands you have to run. A little sun in the morning will give way to increasing clouds and very mild conditions. Afternoon temperatures will climb to 50-55. By the end of the day, south-southeast gusts 30mph+ are possible. We’ll be watching for areas of dense fog and scattered showers in the evening and early in the night.

Winds will continue to increase this evening with a few light showers and patchy drizzle and fog developing. Plan on gusts up to 50mph.

Flooding Rain, Damaging Winds Expected Christmas Day, Height of the storm in Morning

A strong cold front will bring heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms and damaging wind gusts late Christmas day. Showers early in the night will turn widespread and heavier after 2AM with fog likely. Temperatures will continue to climb with highs near 60 at dawn!

The highest impacts look to be between 5AM-11AM Christmas morning, with

Strong winds gusts: 50-70 mph

Torrential Downpours

Isolated Thunderstorms

Dense Fog

Difficult Travel

Minor Coastal Flooding

I’m most concerned about the risk for widespread power outages and wind damage. South wind gusts 60mph+ are possible in the morning, especially in any thunderstorms. Make sure holiday decorations are secure. Charge up devices, and if you have a generator, make sure it’s gassed up and ready.

This storm is expected to bring between 1″ and 3″ of rain. Combine that with the 1-2″ of liquid water in the snowpack, and that’s really 2-5″ of water we’ll be dealing with. Street and poor drainage flooding likely. Basement flooding is certainly a possibility. Some rivers are forecasted to get into minor flood stage (Pawtuxet and Wood River).

Rain continues through much of the afternoon, with the winds gradually diminishing and temperatures gradually cooling back into the 40s by evening. Most spots will be dry by 5-6PM.

CHRISTMAS RECORDS?

While the forecast does not have temperatures QUITE this warm, the record high temperature for Christmas Day is 64 degrees from 2015.