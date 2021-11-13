Severe storm brings damage, outages to parts of Rhode Island

by: WPRI.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A severe and quick moving storm caused street flooding, power outages, and damage across our area on Saturday.

It has not been confirmed whether a tornado has touched down, however there are numerous reports of trees and wires down.

At one point, National Grid said there were 11,000 customers in Rhode Island without power.

Strong winds from Saturday’s severe weather flipped this boat on its side in Cranston.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information is provided.

