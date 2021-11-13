Severe storm brings damage, outages to parts of Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A severe and quick moving storm caused street flooding, power outages, and damage across our area on Saturday.

Video taken from our dashboard headed to Attleboro. Roads are wet and flooded in parts of Providence . Our @tjdelsanto will keep you all updated on the changing weather conditions on @wpri12 . Seeing streaks of lightning as well. pic.twitter.com/u1rWeWBDzt — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) November 13, 2021

It has not been confirmed whether a tornado has touched down, however there are numerous reports of trees and wires down.

At one point, National Grid said there were 11,000 customers in Rhode Island without power.

Strong winds from Saturday’s severe weather flipped this boat on its side in Cranston.

