Severe storm brings damage, outages to parts of Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A severe and quick moving storm caused street flooding, power outages, and damage across our area on Saturday.
It has not been confirmed whether a tornado has touched down, however there are numerous reports of trees and wires down.
At one point, National Grid said there were 11,000 customers in Rhode Island without power.
This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information is provided.
