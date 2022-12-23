Good morning everyone!

We’re in the middle of a strong storm that will bring multiple impacts to Southern New England over the next 24 hours.

Strong, damaging wind gusts are the main threat and we’ve already seen gusts over 50 mph. Providence gusted to 54 mph as of 3AM. Scattered power outages are likely.

Here’s a look at some of the top wind gusts so far

Look for the best chance for gusts to 60mph to occur between 6AM and 9AM this morning. A second round of strong winds will occur during the afternoon and evening hours (1PM-6PM)

Heavy rain is also a factor with most areas reaching 2-3 inches of rain when all is said and done. Look for an additional half inch to inch of rain through the day.

Here’s a look at some of the top rainfall totals so far this morning

Coastal flooding/beach erosion is expected with astronomical high tides occurring between 7AM and 9AM this morning.

On the back side of this powerful storm, we’re looking at a blast of cold air rushing in with rapidly falling temperatures. Daytime temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 20s with feels like temperatures in the single digits and teens.

Coastal snow showers are expected for Friday night into Saturday, mainly for the south shore and Washington county in far southern RI. Snow showers could put down a coating in spots but some localized areas could see minor accumulations.