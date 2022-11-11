PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tropical Storm Nicole’s remnants are expected to sweep through Southern New England over the weekend.

That’s why Rhode Island Energy is urging customers to be prepared for any potential power outages.

Rhode Island Energy President Dave Bonenberger said the utility company secured 400 additional external line and forestry workers ahead of the storm.

“We prepare for storms year-round so that when the time comes to put our plans into action, we are ready with a safe and efficient response,” Rhode Island Energy President Dave Bonenberger said. “We will be coordinating our response with state agencies and municipalities across Rhode Island to address potential outages.”

Scattered downpours and strong wind gusts are expected to move in Friday night and clear out by late Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 10 p.m. Friday through 11 a.m. Saturday, primarily for communities along the coast.

Wind gusts could reach 55 mph at times across the region, potentially leading to downed trees and power lines.

To report an outage, Rhode Island Energy customers should call 1-855-743-1102, Eversource customers should call 1-800-592-2000, Pascoag Utility District customers should call (401) 568-6222 and Block Island Utility District customers should call (401) 466-5851.