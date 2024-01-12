PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With some parts of Southern New England still dealing with flooding issues from the last storm (and the one before that), another system is expected to move through the area overnight.

What’s the forecast?

Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca says rain and strong winds will develop around midnight Friday and continue into Saturday morning.

A River Flood Warning, Coastal Flood Warning, Flood Watch, and Wind Advisory are all currently in effect for the majority of our area.

The rain and wind are expected to wrap up by 9 a.m. Saturday, but the storm could have lasting impacts.

What are the potential impacts?

While river levels have been dropping, the added rain could exacerbate the conditions in flood-prone areas. Coastal flooding is also possible before and after the morning high tide, according to Tony.

The gusty winds could also cause scattered power outages. Check our Power Outage Database for updates and other important information.

If you experience an outage, report it to your utility provider:

Our Flight Tracker tool also has updates on any delays or cancellations at T.F. Green and Logan airports.

