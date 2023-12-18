PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands are waking up to no power in Southern New England as a strong storm moves through the area for the second Monday in a row.

The storm is bringing gusty winds and heavy rain, which is expected to cause scattered power outages and wind damage. The strongest winds are expected to be between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Chariho Regional Public Schools announced school has been canceled on Monday, including all activities due to the storm.

The R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) has restricted access to the Newport Pell and Jamestown-Verrazzano bridges for certain vehicles due to high-speed winds. House trailers/RVs, empty enclosed trailers, or any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited.

anticipates it may need to restrict access to some or all of its bridges on Monday due to high winds.

Power outage numbers are climbing quickly. Here are some of the peak wind gusts as of 5:30AM. pic.twitter.com/1U6AoTiySL — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) December 18, 2023

Stay with 12 News and WPRI.com for updates throughout the storm.

Power Outages

As of 6 a.m., roughly 13,600 R.I. Energy residents and 100 National Grid residents in Bristol County, Massachusetts, were without power.

If you experience an outage, report it to your utility provider:

Travel Impacts

The morning commute could be affected as the storm comes days after the R.I. Department of Transportation opened the I-195 West “bypass lanes” on the Washington Bridge.

The Block Island Ferry said the 6:30 a.m. trip from Pt. Judith, and the 8:15 a.m. trip from Block Island are canceled on Monday. They will decide on the later trips by 9 a.m.

T.F. Green Airport has only reported a handful of delays, and no flights have been canceled.