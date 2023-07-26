PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the forecast calling for a potential heat wave over the next few days, public officials are reminding Rhode Islanders of ways to stay cool and safe.
A Heat Advisory will be in effect starting Thursday, with high temperatures expected to be around 90º and feel-like temperatures upwards of 100º.
Public pools
The city of Providence announced public pool and water park hours will be extended Thursday through Saturday. They’ll be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Visit the city’s website for a full list of pools and water parks.
Cooling centers
Cooling centers will be available in almost every city and town across Rhode Island, mostly at libraries, police stations, and other public safety buildings.
For the full list, dial 211 or visit the state’s website.
The city of Pawtucket announced it will have several cooling centers available around the city. Some are open 24 hours a day, while others have specific hours.
Anyone who’s affected by the heat and needs transportation can contact the police department at (401) 727-9100 or fire department at (401) 725-1424. Seniors with health-related concerns can also call the Leon Mathieu Senior Center at (401) 728-7582.
Preventing heat exhaustion
Learn the signs
Symptoms of heat exhaustion often include:
- Heavy sweating
- Cold, pale, and/or clammy skin
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Tiredness
- Dizziness
- Headache
Pets can also experience heat exhaustion. Those signs can include:
- Red, gray, blue, or purplish gums
- Excessive drooling
- Excessive panting
- Dry nose
- Weakness
What to do
If you or someone you know is experiencing any heat exhaustion symptoms, immediately move to a cool place, put a cool, wet cloth on the body, and sip water. If symptoms persist after one hour, seek medical help.
If your pet is experiencing heat exhaustion, it’s best to place them near a fan and apply water around their ears and paws to lower their body temperature. You should also contact a veterinarian.
Staying cool
There are plenty of ways to prevent heat exhaustion, but here are a few of the best:
- Drink plenty of water
- Wear sunscreen with at least 30 SPF
- Save outdoor events and exercise for early morning or evening
- Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing
- Keep your curtains closed during the hottest points in the day
- Take a cold shower
- Avoid using a stove or oven for cooking, if possible
- Keep an eye on children, pets, and older adults
- Never leave anyone unattended in a hot car
WEATHER NOW // The day’s most up-to-date detailed forecasts »