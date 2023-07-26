PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the forecast calling for a potential heat wave over the next few days, public officials are reminding Rhode Islanders of ways to stay cool and safe.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect starting Thursday, with high temperatures expected to be around 90º and feel-like temperatures upwards of 100º.

Public pools

The city of Providence announced public pool and water park hours will be extended Thursday through Saturday. They’ll be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Visit the city’s website for a full list of pools and water parks.

Cooling centers

Cooling centers will be available in almost every city and town across Rhode Island, mostly at libraries, police stations, and other public safety buildings.

For the full list, dial 211 or visit the state’s website.

The city of Pawtucket announced it will have several cooling centers available around the city. Some are open 24 hours a day, while others have specific hours.

Anyone who’s affected by the heat and needs transportation can contact the police department at (401) 727-9100 or fire department at (401) 725-1424. Seniors with health-related concerns can also call the Leon Mathieu Senior Center at (401) 728-7582.

Preventing heat exhaustion

Learn the signs

Symptoms of heat exhaustion often include:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale, and/or clammy skin

Nausea

Vomiting

Tiredness

Dizziness

Headache

Pets can also experience heat exhaustion. Those signs can include:

Red, gray, blue, or purplish gums

Excessive drooling

Excessive panting

Dry nose

Weakness

What to do

If you or someone you know is experiencing any heat exhaustion symptoms, immediately move to a cool place, put a cool, wet cloth on the body, and sip water. If symptoms persist after one hour, seek medical help.

If your pet is experiencing heat exhaustion, it’s best to place them near a fan and apply water around their ears and paws to lower their body temperature. You should also contact a veterinarian.

Staying cool

There are plenty of ways to prevent heat exhaustion, but here are a few of the best:

Drink plenty of water

Wear sunscreen with at least 30 SPF

Save outdoor events and exercise for early morning or evening

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

Keep your curtains closed during the hottest points in the day

Take a cold shower

Avoid using a stove or oven for cooking, if possible

Keep an eye on children, pets, and older adults

Never leave anyone unattended in a hot car