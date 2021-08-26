Providence extends water park hours, opens cooling centers due to excessive heat

PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — With the heat index (feel-like temperatures) expected to approach 100º this week, the city of Providence announced that all water parks ill have extended hours through Friday.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Providence on Thursday, with excessive heat and humidity expected, along with an Air Quality Alert, meaning unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone are also anticipated.

The following water parks will be open from noon to 7 p.m. to help people cool down:

  • Al Carrington Water Park at Richardson Park
  • Billy Taylor Water Park
  • Sackett Street Water Park
  • Harriet & Sayles Water Park
  • General Street Water Park
  • George West Water Park
  • Fargnoli Water Park
  • Fox Point Water Park
  • Neutaconkanut Recreation Center Water Park
  • Wallace Street Park
  • Pastore Park
  • Joslin Recreation Center
  • Chad Brown Water Park

The city has also opened several cooling centers, many of which are located in public libraries.

Crossroads RI

  • 160 Broad St.
  • (401) 521-2255
  • Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Fox Point Library

  • 90 Ives St.
  • (401) 331-0390
  • Wednesday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm
  • Thursday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm
  • Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Knight Memorial Library

  • 275 Elmwood Ave.
  • (401) 467-2625
  • Wednesday: 1:00 pm-8:00 pm
  • Thursday: 10:00 am-5:30 pm
  • Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Mt. Pleasant Library

  • 315 Academy Ave.
  • (401) 272-0106
  • Wednesday: 10:00 am-5:30 pm
  • Thursday: 10:00 am-5:30 pm
  • Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm 

Olneyville Library

  • 1 Olneyville Square
  • (401) 421-4084
  • Wednesday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm, 6:30 pm-8:00 pm
  • Thursday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:30 pm-5:30 pm
  • Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Rochambeau Library

  • 708 Hope St.
  • (401) 272-3780
  • Wednesday: 10:00 am-5:30 pm
  • Thursday: 1:00 pm-8:00 pm
  • Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Smith Hill Library

  • 31 Candace St.
  • (401) 331-0390
  • Wednesday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm, 6:30 pm-8:00 pm
  • Thursday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm
  • Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

South Providence Library

  • 441 Prairie Ave.
  • (401) 467-2619
  • Wednesday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm
  • Thursday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm
  • Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Wanskuck Library

  • 233 Veazie St.
  • (401) 274-4145
  • Wednesday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm
  • Thursday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm, 6:30 pm-8:00 pm
  • Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Washington Park Library

  • 1316 Broad St.
  • (401) 781-3148
  • Wednesday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm
  • Thursday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm, 6:30 pm-8:00 pm
  • Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Full list of cooling centers around Rhode Island »

Because of the excessive heat, people on Thursday and Friday are urged to limit strenuous activity and time in the sun, stay hydrated, and check on elderly family members and neighbors.

