Providence extends water park hours, opens cooling centers due to excessive heat

PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — With the heat index (feel-like temperatures) expected to approach 100º this week, the city of Providence announced that all water parks ill have extended hours through Friday.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Providence on Thursday, with excessive heat and humidity expected, along with an Air Quality Alert, meaning unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone are also anticipated.

The following water parks will be open from noon to 7 p.m. to help people cool down:

Al Carrington Water Park at Richardson Park

Billy Taylor Water Park

Sackett Street Water Park

Harriet & Sayles Water Park

General Street Water Park

George West Water Park

Fargnoli Water Park

Fox Point Water Park

Neutaconkanut Recreation Center Water Park

Wallace Street Park

Pastore Park

Joslin Recreation Center

Chad Brown Water Park

The city has also opened several cooling centers, many of which are located in public libraries.

Crossroads RI

160 Broad St.

(401) 521-2255

Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Fox Point Library

90 Ives St.

(401) 331-0390

Wednesday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm

Thursday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Knight Memorial Library

275 Elmwood Ave.

(401) 467-2625

Wednesday: 1:00 pm-8:00 pm

Thursday: 10:00 am-5:30 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Mt. Pleasant Library

315 Academy Ave.

(401) 272-0106

Wednesday: 10:00 am-5:30 pm

Thursday: 10:00 am-5:30 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Olneyville Library

1 Olneyville Square

(401) 421-4084

Wednesday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm, 6:30 pm-8:00 pm

Thursday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:30 pm-5:30 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Rochambeau Library

708 Hope St.

(401) 272-3780

Wednesday: 10:00 am-5:30 pm

Thursday: 1:00 pm-8:00 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Smith Hill Library

31 Candace St.

(401) 331-0390

Wednesday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm, 6:30 pm-8:00 pm

Thursday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

South Providence Library

441 Prairie Ave.

(401) 467-2619

Wednesday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm

Thursday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Wanskuck Library

233 Veazie St.

(401) 274-4145

Wednesday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm

Thursday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm, 6:30 pm-8:00 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Washington Park Library

1316 Broad St.

(401) 781-3148

Wednesday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm

Thursday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm, 6:30 pm-8:00 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Because of the excessive heat, people on Thursday and Friday are urged to limit strenuous activity and time in the sun, stay hydrated, and check on elderly family members and neighbors.