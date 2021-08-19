Weather Alerts: Interactive Map

Preparations underway as Tropical Storm Henri heads towards Southern New England

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

by: WPRI.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ All eyes are on Tropical Storm Henri as it makes it way up the coast and towards Southern New England.

The storm is expected to gradually strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days before turning north and heading the Massachusetts coastline, where it will likely make landfall sometime Sunday.

The Pinpoint Weather Team predicts the storm will bring with it heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and flooding along the coast. It’s also expected to churn up some dangerously high surf and strong rip currents.

It’s still possible Henri will remain offshore, since the storm’s potential track ranges from as far west as Hartford, Conn. and well out to sea to the east.

While it’s not certain that Henri will cause major problems across Southern New England, residents are urged to prepare for whatever the storm may bring.

With the potential for a storm surge and gusty winds likely, boaters are urged to secure their vessels to a mooring or take them out of the water altogether well ahead of the storm’s projected landfall.

Bristol Harbor Master Gregg Marsili said the worst thing boatowners can do is wait until the last minute to secure or remove their vessels.

“The boat ramps and boat haulers will be busy as the storm gets closer,” he explained. “So I always like to err on the side of caution.”

The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency also suggests preparing a disaster supply kit ahead of time and reviewing potential evacuation routes just in case.

Power outages are possible, especially during the height of the storm and closer to the coast, where the strongest wind gusts are expected.

Power Outage Database: Interactive Map »

Stay with 12 News for in-depth coverage before, during and after the storm, both on-air and online.

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Storm Ready Resources

More Storm Ready Resources

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 8/13/21: John J. Igliozzi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community