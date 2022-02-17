PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A storm arriving late Thursday night is expected to bring strong wind and downpours to Southern New England.

A High Wind Warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday, with gusts up of 50 to 65 mph possible, according to Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca.

The gusty winds could cause scattered power outages and damage, while the heavy rain could lead to localized street and poor drainage flooding.

To report an outage, National Grid customers should call 1-800-465-1212, Eversource customers should call 1-800-592-2000, Pascoag Utility District customers should call (401) 568-6222, and Block Island Utility District customers should call (401) 466-5851.

The rain and wind are expected to continue into the morning commute, so drivers are encouraged to be careful and give themselves extra travel time if possible.

The conditions could also cause some delayed or canceled flights at T.F. Green Airport.

Be sure to download the Pinpoint Weather App to receive important storm updates on your phone, and stay with 12 News for the latest information. Tune in to 12 News Now to see Tony’s live forecast, or stream the newscast live right here on WPRI.com.