Power outages persist after severe thunderstorms roll through

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Thousands of people found themselves without power Tuesday evening as severe thunderstorms moved across the region.

The storms brought with it torrential downpours, lightning and thunder, but thankfully, according to Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo, there was minimal damage.

Thunder and lightning has rolled into the area. @wpri12 ⛈ pic.twitter.com/hp4oFDGrpP — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) July 6, 2021

At its peak, more than 10,000 National Grid customers in Rhode Island were without electricity. That number is continuing to drop by the hour, with more than 4,000 people still in the dark as of 10 p.m.

A spokesperson for National Grid tells 12 News those outages were primarily caused by tree limbs falling on power lines, and they’ve called in additional crews to assist in the restoration efforts.

A number of flights at T.F. Green Airport were delayed as the storms moved through.

Once the storms passed, the skies cleared and a rainbow stretched across the sky, which was quickly followed by a colorful sunset.

..and the other side of the sky. Beautiful all around! https://t.co/DmyZCh3ZZa pic.twitter.com/W9Z7wkBfuS — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) July 7, 2021

Even though the storms have moved out, Southern New England isn’t in clear just yet.

A Heat Advisory has been issued through 7 p.m. Wednesday with feel-like temperatures ranging anywhere from 94 to 97 degrees inland.