Plow crews readying ahead of Sunday’s winter storm

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews across Rhode Island are readying ahead of Sunday’s winter storm.

The Rhode Island Department told 12 News, its plow force with nearly 160 plow trucks are ready and up to 350 vendor trucks are available to assist as needed.

At the Cranston Department of Public Works (DPW), there’s both a mountain of salt and sand mixture ready to go.

Significant snowfall is expected in the hours leading up to the big game on Sunday.

Cranston DPW Director Anthony Moretti said snow falling most of the day will give their plow crews a lot to keep up with and game day should be spent home for multiple safety reasons.

“Obviously the Department of Health wants everybody to stay home, and the city wants everyone to stay home and abide by that. So certainly, when it comes to parking but also driving conditions and the roads won’t be cleared for a while so people should have a good time at home watching Tom Brady,” he said.

Cranston DPW crews will get to work treating the roadways at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Highway Superintendent John Corso said when the snow hits the ground, their plows will hit the streets. He said they have twenty pieces of snow removal equipment, but they may also need extra help.

“As needed we will bring vendors in; we have plenty of over 95 vendor trucks to come in and give us a hand,” Corso said.

With Sunday’s storm coming less than a week after Monday’s snowstorm, Durfee’s Hardware was busy the night before the storm; ice melt and shovels flying off the shelves.

“Every time I turn around it seems like we have four or five people grabbing a hand full of shovels. We’ve had our guys constantly stocking it up especially because we’ve already had two storms and another one on the way,” Durfee’s Hardware Manager Christopher Nash.

And Corso can attest to the busy season — he said this winter has already been more demanding than last year.

“We are going to stay very busy, but the guys are up for it. They do a great job, they plow, they sand, they get a little bit of rest and they keep going until the job is done,” Corso said.

A parking ban is already in place for Cranston beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday.