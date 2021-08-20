Stormbeat: McKee, RIEMA hold news conference on Henri preparations

by: WPRI.com Staff

Posted:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Preparations are underway as Tropical Storm Henri sets its sights on Southern New England with the potential to make landfall as a hurricane on Sunday.

As of mid-day Friday, the storm had sustained winds of 65 mph in the Atlantic, and the conditions are expected to become more favorable for strengthening as it approaches.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee and leadership from the R.I. Emergency Management Agency and National Guard are holding a news conference now to discuss the state’s efforts to prepare for Henri’s impacts.

While the exact timing and intensity of Henri’s arrival could change based on the storm’s track, Southern New Englanders should prepare for the possibility of wind damage, widespread power outages and storm surge flooding.

Off the coast, dangerous waves and rip currents are possible starting as early as Saturday.

