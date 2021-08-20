Stormbeat: McKee, RIEMA hold news conference on Henri preparations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Preparations are underway as Tropical Storm Henri sets its sights on Southern New England with the potential to make landfall as a hurricane on Sunday.

As of mid-day Friday, the storm had sustained winds of 65 mph in the Atlantic, and the conditions are expected to become more favorable for strengthening as it approaches.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee and leadership from the R.I. Emergency Management Agency and National Guard are holding a news conference now to discuss the state’s efforts to prepare for Henri’s impacts.

Watch live on WPRI 12 or through the video player above.

SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Hurricane Watch in effect starting Sunday. Important updates starting at 4pm on 12News pic.twitter.com/CJYrn31Yi9 — Tony Petrarca WPRI (@tony_tpetrarca) August 20, 2021

Stay with 12 News as we track Henri and its impacts. Following McKee’s news conference, we’ll have live team coverage on WPRI 12 and Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca’s updated forecast. Watch live on WPRI.com here »

While the exact timing and intensity of Henri’s arrival could change based on the storm’s track, Southern New Englanders should prepare for the possibility of wind damage, widespread power outages and storm surge flooding.

Off the coast, dangerous waves and rip currents are possible starting as early as Saturday.