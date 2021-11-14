NWS: Two confirmed tornadoes in Rhode Island

by: WPRI.com Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes in Rhode Island on Saturday.

The first, an EF1, spanned Stonington, Conn. to Westerly with winds of 90 miles per hour and sitting at 100 yards wide.

The second tornado was an EF1 in North Kingstown with sustained winds of 80 miles per hour and 150 yards wide.

Our 12 News crew was in North Kingstown on Sunday morning and observed fallen trees a, downed power lines, and a lot of property damage as a result of the storm.

