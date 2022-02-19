EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Motorists are being urged to use caution as slippery travel conditions continue overnight.

12 News has been monitoring the roadways since squalls across our area caused bursts of heavy snowfall, high winds, and poor visibility earlier this evening.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says it has 871 pieces of equipment deployed in snow and ice operations statewide.

Snows been coming down for all of 2 minutes… parking lots are already starting to cover up with snow. Take it slow on the roads. pic.twitter.com/1OMc4Lc3C5 — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) February 19, 2022

We have a call out to Rhode Island officials to learn more about their treating of icy roadways.

The the threat of more squalls is over, but any untreated surfaces will remain slick as temperatures drop into Sunday morning.