Southern New England bracing for significant winter storm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Southern New England is gearing up for a major winter storm this weekend.

While it is still too early to determine the storm’s track and intensity, the Pinpoint Weather 12 team predicts it will dump a significant amount of snow on the region starting late Friday night.

The snow will likely turn steadier during the overnight hours and into Saturday morning. Paired with strong wind gusts, this could lead to whiteout conditions on the roadways, making travel difficult at times.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for midnight Saturday and will remain in effect throughout the duration of the storm, which is expected to wind down later that night.

The storm’s strong winds may lead to a number of power outages and damage reports across the region.

To report an outage, call National Grid at 1-800-465-1212, Eversource at 1-800-592-2000, the Pascoag Utility District at (401) 568-6222, or the Block Island Utility District at (401) 466-5851.

Several communities will likely issue parking bans for this weekend in the coming days. Fall River was the first in the area to issue one, which starts at 6 p.m. on Friday.

It’s possible a number of scheduled arrivals and departures from T.F. Green Airport will be delayed or canceled, so be sure to check the Pinpoint Flight Tracker for updates.

There are plenty of safety precautions that should be taken prior to, during and after a winter storm hits.

Here are some winter storm safety resources compiled by the American Red Cross:

AAA Northeast also suggests people who have to leave their homes during the storm ensure their cars are tuned up ahead of time and to put together an emergency road kit just in case.

