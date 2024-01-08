PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly two days after the season’s first snowfall, the region is bracing for yet another impactful storm that is expected to bring torrential downpours and strong wind gusts.

Flood and High Wind watches have been issued for Tuesday night into Wednesday, with between 1-3 inches of rain likely. Wind gusts may exceed 60 mph at times, which could down trees and cause power outages.

Flood Watch : 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, through 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10

: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, through 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10 High Wind Watch: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, through 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10

The region saw between 1-11 inches of snowfall this past weekend as a significant winter storm swept through. Most, if not all, of the snow that fell will likely melt away during the heavy rain.

The increased rain and snowmelt could cause significant flooding should rivers reach critical levels and overflow their banks. Street flooding is also expected as the snow begins to rapidly melt and combine with rainwater.

Damaging wind gusts may knock down trees and power lines across the region, possibly causing widespread power outages.

Rhode Island Energy has additional line crews on standby to address and restore outages as quickly as possible.

To report an outage, call one of the following utility providers:

Rhode Island Energy: 1-855-743-1102

1-855-743-1102 Eversource: 1-800-592-2000

1-800-592-2000 National Grid: 1-800-465-1212

1-800-465-1212 Pascoag Utility District: 401-568-6222

401-568-6222 Block Island Utility District: 401-466-5851

The storm could impact flights coming in and out of T.F. Green International Airport. Be sure to stay up to date on delays and cancelations by checking the WPRI.com Flight Tracker.