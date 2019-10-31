It’s no trick: Lull in widespread rain possible during Halloween festivities

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While it won’t be a boo-tiful night, the Halloween forecast is looking a little less spooky for trick-or-treaters.
Much of the day will be damp and windy but the Pinpoint Weather Team expects there to be a lull in the widespread rain from late afternoon through the evening.
Keep the umbrella handy, however, since a few light showers can’t be ruled out during that time. Be sure to download the Pinpoint Weather App for updates on the go.
Winds will increase throughout the day with gusts of 30-45 mph possible this evening, so keep an eye on those decorations. After midnight, there will be a period of potentially damaging wind gusts as a strong cold front moves through the area.
A High Wind Warning from 11 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday has been expanded to include all of Southern New England with gusts of 50-60 mph possible.
Widespread rain is also expected overnight and there’s the potential for an isolated thunderstorm.
A handful of communities have postponed trick-or-treating due to the weather forecast.
If it’s festive Halloween displays you’re looking for, here’s a list of the best-dressed homes in Southern New England.
