(WPRI) — As Hurricane Fiona continues to head north, it’s bringing some rough waters to Southern New England.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for coastal waters until 6 p.m. Friday with a risk for dangerous rip currents.

While the waves might not look that big at the moment, they’re expected to grow in size breaking between 5-9 feet in the surf zone.

One man told 12 News that this is his first summer surfing and goes out every day, but can already tell the waves are bigger than they usually are.

“Just the fact that the power of the ocean is super attractive, you can get really long waves and hopefully get a good ride out of it,” Mike Calcagni said.

“When it’s low and it’s like one or two feet you kind of struggle to get up and it takes a while not nearly as much fun,” he explained. “When it’s bigger it’s definitely more fun. Two weeks ago for Hurricane Earl, it was a little bit of a surf like this. This is a bit rougher but I still think it’s OK. I think later this afternoon it’s going to get much worse.”

Boaters and surfers are urged to use extra caution on the water. Beachgoers and those looking to get a peak at the waves are being asked to stay off of jetties, away from rocks, and out of the water if possible.

It’s also important to note that since it’s past Labor Day, there are no longer lifeguards out on any beaches.