EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Southern New Englanders are without power Wednesday morning as a storm moves through the area.

As of 9:30 a.m., more than 800 Rhode Island Energy customers were without power.

There are also nearly 1,500 National Grid customers without power in Bristol County, Massachusetts.

Most of the power outages in Rhode Island are in South Kingstown and Charlestown where the winds are the strongest.

Gusts as high as 63 mph on the Newport Bridge have been reported so far.

Rainfall amounts are approaching 1.5 inches in some areas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.