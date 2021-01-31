Heavy snow expected on Monday in parts of RI, Mass.

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — A combination of snow and rain is expected to hit parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts on Monday morning into Tuesday.

The snow is expected to start in our area between 7 and 9 a.m., but between 3 and 10 p.m. is when it expected to be the heaviest. Because of poor visibility and snow-covered roads, travel could be very dangerous for anyone trying to commute home on Monday evening, especially in northern Rhode Island and northern Bristol County Massachusetts.

People living in the southern part of R.I. and southeastern Mass. will change over to rain and sleet Monday afternoon into Monday evening.

Between 6-10″ is expected to fall in the north and west of I-95, while 3-6″ is expected south and east of the highway.

Wind gusts of 35-50 mph are possible Monday afternoon into Monday night; this could lead to a power outages.

Several closings and parking bans have already been posted. There is also a chance of some power outages.

