EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sudden downpours sent water gushing down streets across the state Tuesday afternoon, flooding roadways and leaving drivers stranded.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Kent and Providence counties in Rhode Island, as well as Bristol County in Massachusetts, through 6:15 p.m.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is warning everyone to drive cautiously and avoid flooded roadways.

12 News spotted a man kayaking down Pleasant Valley Parkway, which was flooded with several feet of water. A snowplow was also seen clearing water from the road as residents scooped water out of their cars with buckets.

WATCH: Man kayaks down Pleasant Valley Parkway (Story continues below.)

There are currently more than 5,600 Rhode Islanders without power. There also roughly 1,600 Massachusetts residents without power, with the vast majority located in Bristol County.

This is a developing story and will be updated.