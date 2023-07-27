PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Extreme heat and humidity. Thunderstorms. Dangerous surf. Mother Nature is throwing a lot our way over the next couple days, so it’s important to be aware and be prepared.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday, with downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning possible.

Know the signs of heat-related illness

We’re currently under a Heat Advisory, with feel-like temperatures nearing 100º at their peak.

“Being outside in any weather over 80, even if it doesn’t feel that warm, you need to be mindful,” Dr. Laura Forman from Care New England told 12 News.

Forman said their hospitals have seen an uptick in heat-related hospital visits so far this summer. She urges people to stay in the shade, hydrate well, wear sunscreen, and keep an eye out for the early signs of heat-related illness.

If someone may be suffering from heat stroke, your instinct may be to get them some water to drink. But, according to Forman, the most important thing is to do whatever you can to lower their body temperature, such as moving them to a cooler location and applying damp cloths to their skin.

The CDC says the symptoms of heat stroke include:

High body temperature (103°F or higher)

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness (passing out)

Rip current risk

We’re also currently under a High Surf Advisory. Warning flags were flying Thursday at local beaches due to rough surf conditions and the potential for dangerous rip currents.

“If you do not swim well, do not go in the water,” said Mike Healey from the R.I. Department of Environmental Management.

Rip currents are described as powerful channels of fast-moving water. The National Ocean Service warns that rip currents can form in varying sizes and velocities and typically form at breaks in sandbars and near structures such as jetties and piers.

Swimmers can easily become caught in a rip current and swept away from shore.

“The water has a mind of its own,” Healey said.

If you become caught in a rip current, Healey suggests doing the following:

Stay calm and don’t fight the rip current.

Escape by swimming parallel to the shoreline. Once you’re free, swim at an angle away from the current and toward the shore.

If you’re unable to escape the rip current, float or tread water until it weakens.

If at any time you feel you will be unable to reach the shore by yourself, draw attention by calling or waving for help.

Healey said if someone else gets caught in a rip current and needs help, it’s best not to jump into the water to try and rescue them. Instead, find a lifeguard or try to throw them something that floats.