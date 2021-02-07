Snowstorm shifts game day business for restaurants, bars

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Sunday’s weather led to dangerous road conditions while plow trucks tried to keep up with the snow and keep roads clear.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the best way to watch the Big Game was at home.

The storm shifted business at Lumberjack’s Pizza and Gator Pub in North Smithfield to online orders and takeout.

“A lot of takeout, a lot of wings. I just did probably about five hundred in three hours,” Gator’s Pub Kitchen Manager Nick Gaskill said.

Lumberjack’s also offers pizza delivery. Kitchen Manager Nick Gaskill told 12 News, when driving conditions are this poor their delivery times increase.

“We try to let guests know, I said it might take a little longer, please be understanding. We’re trying our best here,” he said.

Plow truck drivers are busy at work keeping up with the snow as it continues to pile up. In Slatersville, my unofficial boot measurement is about 9 inches and snow is still coming down! @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/JtYIyxwfZe — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) February 7, 2021

Jack McGee was also out driving during the storm. He clears several parking lots with his plow truck and said this storm was tough to up with.

“We got six inches within a couple hours. This is my third time today so it’s not looking good, I’d like to be home for the Super Bowl but you never know what’s going to happen,” McGee said.

With this storm coming less than a week after Monday’s significant snowfall McGee said it has been tiresome.

“Once you get towards the end, you know you’re on autopilot after that and after a while you run out of places to put it,” he said.

Especially in the northern part of the state, the snow banks are piling up as plows continue to clear roadways.