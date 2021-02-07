Snowstorm shifts game day business for restaurants, bars

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Sunday’s weather led to dangerous road conditions while plow trucks tried to keep up with the snow and keep roads clear.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the best way to watch the Big Game was at home.

The storm shifted business at Lumberjack’s Pizza and Gator Pub in North Smithfield to online orders and takeout.

“A lot of takeout, a lot of wings. I just did probably about five hundred in three hours,” Gator’s Pub Kitchen Manager Nick Gaskill said.

Lumberjack’s also offers pizza delivery. Kitchen Manager Nick Gaskill told 12 News, when driving conditions are this poor their delivery times increase.

“We try to let guests know, I said it might take a little longer, please be understanding. We’re trying our best here,” he said.

Jack McGee was also out driving during the storm. He clears several parking lots with his plow truck and said this storm was tough to up with.

“We got six inches within a couple hours. This is my third time today so it’s not looking good, I’d like to be home for the Super Bowl but you never know what’s going to happen,” McGee said.

With this storm coming less than a week after Monday’s significant snowfall McGee said it has been tiresome.

“Once you get towards the end, you know you’re on autopilot after that and after a while you run out of places to put it,” he said.

Especially in the northern part of the state, the snow banks are piling up as plows continue to clear roadways.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/28/2020: Eli Sherman & Dr. Pablo Rodriguez

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community