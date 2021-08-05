Flooding seen across Southern New England due to heavy downpours

(WPRI) — As heavy downpours move across Southern New England, drivers are urged to look out for potential street flooding.

A Flood Warning is in effect for parts of our area including Providence, New Bedford, Fall River, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, Taunton, East Providence, Dartmouth, Cumberland, North Providence, South Kingstown, West Warwick, Johnston,  North Kingstown, Newport, Bristol, Attleboro until 12:45 p.m.

In addition to the warning area, a general Flash Flood Watch continues until 6 p.m. for all of Rhode Island and most of Southeastern Mass.

According to 12 News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello, some areas have seen between 2″ and nearly 4″ and an additional 1″ of rain is possible through the early afternoon.

  • Flooding in Warren
  • Closing in on 4” in Somerset as of 8 am. (Courtesy Dan Cabral via ReportIt!)
  • Flooding in Warren

Some accidents occurred during the morning commute including a tractor-trailer rollover in Freetown that blocked South Main Street near the Route 24 and 79 on-ramps.

New Bedford – 7:25 a.m.

