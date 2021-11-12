Flooded roadways, downed trees lead to messy evening commute

by: WPRI.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Torrential downpours and strong wind gusts caused headaches for drivers across the state Friday evening.

The storm has since moved away from the area, and the rain is expected to taper off into the night.

At the storm’s peak, heavy rain made visibility difficult for drivers, and wind gusts of up to 60 mph knocked down trees and power lines.

The evening commute was made difficult for drivers in some areas due to flooded roadways.

As of 6 p.m., more than 2,700 National Grid customers in Rhode Island were without power.

To report an outage, call National Grid at 1-800-465-1212, Eversource at 1-800-592-2000, the Pascoag Utility District at (401) 568-6222, or the Block Island Utility District at (401) 466-5851.

The WPRI.com Flight Tracker is showing a number of delays at T.F. Green International Airport.

