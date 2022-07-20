PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is one more 90-degree day away from experiencing its first official heat wave of the summer.

The state recorded a high of 96 degrees Wednesday afternoon, with feel-like temperatures reaching 100 degrees in some communities.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, with temperatures expected to near 90 degrees.

It remains to be seen whether temperatures will reach or exceed 90 degrees for a third day in a row. If it does, the state will have its first official heat wave of the summer.

The extreme heat is expected to last through the weekend.

The combination of high temperatures and elevated humidity can be dangerous for older adults, those with chronic medical conditions, infants and children, people who work outside and athletes.

That’s why communities across the state have opened cooling centers for residents who need to escape the heat.

Full list of cooling centers around Rhode Island »

The American Red Cross is reminding everyone to take the proper precautions when temperatures soar:

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Eat small meals and eat more often.

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.

Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Postpone outdoor games and activities.

Use the buddy system when working in excessive heat.

Take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

Check on your animals frequently to ensure they are not suffering from the heat.

It’s important to recognize the symptoms of heat-related illnesses, which happen when a person’s body is unable to cool itself off properly.