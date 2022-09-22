EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Stormy weather has moved into Southern New England, which could impact your day with downpours and potentially damaging wind gusts possible.

Showers and isolated storms are expected between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., with the heaviest rain from noon to 4 p.m., according to Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello. Frequent lightning and small hail are also possible.

Weather Alert: Round 1 of thunderstorms is underway with lots of lightning and briefly heavy rain. Round 2 is this afternoon and it has a higher risk of strong/severe storms with damaging wind gusts. #RIwx #MAwx #WPRIweather pic.twitter.com/gyKRdWRQf1 — Michelle Muscatello (@michmuscatello) September 22, 2022

Travel will likely be affected, with ponding and localized street flooding possible.

There’s also a risk of downed tree limbs and isolated power outages.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hurricane Fiona is expected to stay well off-shore, but swells will reach the East Coast on Wednesday. A High Surf Advisory is in effect, with battering waves of 5–9 feet possible.

Our Flight Tracker shows some delays at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick and Logan Airport in Boston.