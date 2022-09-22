EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Stormy weather has moved into Southern New England, which could impact your day with downpours and potentially damaging wind gusts possible.
Showers and isolated storms are expected between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., with the heaviest rain from noon to 4 p.m., according to Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello. Frequent lightning and small hail are also possible.
Travel will likely be affected, with ponding and localized street flooding possible.
There’s also a risk of downed tree limbs and isolated power outages.
Hurricane Fiona is expected to stay well off-shore, but swells will reach the East Coast on Wednesday. A High Surf Advisory is in effect, with battering waves of 5–9 feet possible.
Our Flight Tracker shows some delays at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick and Logan Airport in Boston.
