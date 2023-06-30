PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has issued an Air Quality Alert lasting through Saturday, July 1.

The DEM says smoke from Canadian wildfires will put fine particle pollution at an “unhealthy” level starting Friday evening. The department expects the smoke will begin to dissipate on Sunday.

The fires in Canada have led the DEM to issue multiple Air Quality Alerts throughout the month of June, including one earlier this week.

Sensitive groups are advised to stay indoors if possible and keep windows and doors shut for the duration of the alert. Strenuous outdoor physical activity is not recommended.