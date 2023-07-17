PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Monday, July 17.

In a tweet, the DEM said heavy smoke from the west may cause an increased level of fine particle pollution in the afternoon before southerly winds push the plume north.

Ozone levels near the coast are also expected to reach a “moderate” level of concern Monday afternoon. This means that the “air quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution,” according to the DEM’s website.

Sensitive groups are advised to stay indoors if possible and keep windows and doors shut for the duration of the alert. Strenuous outdoor physical activity is not recommended.